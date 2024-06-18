It was something of a family reunion on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, when co-hosts and spouses Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reconnected with their All My Children baby.

"I saw an interesting sign right there in front," Consuelos told Ripa, gesturing towards a person in their studio audience.

"We have talked about this in the past," Ripa began. "Mark and I had a baby on All My Children, baby Enzo. And we've often wondered, 'What ever happened to Baby Enzo? Where is Baby Enzo?' And Baby Enzo is in our audience today."

Cameras cut to a woman in the crowd, holding a photograph of Ripa holding her as an infant.

"Hang on a second, Baby Enzo," Ripa joked, surprised by the fact that their on-screen son was, in fact, a girl.

"I'm not the boy," the woman explained with a laugh. "I have a twin brother. At the time, he didn't have enough hair. So I was Baby Enzo for you."

Mateo (Mark Consuelos) and Hayley (Kelly Ripa) celebrate their baby's first Thanksgiving on All My Children. - Virginia Sherwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The audience member, who is no longer acting, said she was days away from her 23rd birthday. She also noted that she was born three days after Ripa and Consuelos' real-life daughter, Lola Consuelos.

"I guess on the set, my mom held Lola and you held me," she told Ripa, prompting the star to joke that she wasn't sure which baby was actually pictured in the image.

"I'm so happy to see you," Ripa said.

Ripa and Conseulos recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. The couple met in 1995 when they co-starred together on the popular soap opera -- playing Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos Jr. -- and eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996. Together they share three children: Michael Consuelos, 27, Lola Consuelos, 23, and Joaquin Conseulos, 21.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In late April, Consuelos and Ripa celebrated their Daytime Emmy nomination with ET at the Time 100 gala.

"I think we've done really good together," Consuelos shared. "I was just saying how fast this year, it's probably been the fastest year of my life. We've had a lot of fun."

