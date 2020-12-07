Kelly Ripa Reveals Family Holiday Card: 'See Ya 2020'

There's a lot of Christmas love coming from the Consuelos family! Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are celebrating the holiday with a sweet Christmas card featuring their three children.

Ripa took to Instagram on Monday to share with fans the family's annual photo card -- a beautiful picture of 23-year-old son Michael, 19-year-old daughter Lola and 17-year-old son Joaquin.

"Behold the card🎄🎄🎄We wish you health, happiness and a break from 2020," Ripa captioned the festive post. "Back of the card says it all."

The card itself reads "Happy Holidays" on the front, and shows the trio walking toward the camera with the sun shining behind them. The back of the card shows the three walking away, with Lola looking over her shoulder at the camera and smiling.

The back of the card reads the very relatable sentiment, "SEE YA 2020."

The post comes after a number of other Christmas-themed snapshots that Ripa has shared to Instagram in the past few days, including a photo of "Sunday dinner with #daddy," featuring the entire family enjoying a big feast, as well as the family's towering Christmas tree.

Check out the video below for more on Ripa and Consuelos' adorable family.

