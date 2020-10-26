Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are at it again! The happy couple continued their online flirting thanks to one eye-popping Instagram post of one of Consuelos' throwback Halloween looks.

Ripa shared some of her family's past costumes for the spooky holiday on Instagram. Ending the series of family Halloween pics is a shot of Consuelos and family friend Bruce Bozzi dressed as Jon Baker and Frank Poncherello from the TV show CHiPS.

In the shot, Consuelos is rocking some very tight pants that leave little to the imagination.

The 49-year-old Riverdale star took to the comments section to clarify his perceived assets.

"Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect," he wrote, later replying to his own comment, "Pretty sure."

Quick with the quip, Ripa replied, "@instasuelos ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"

The spouses of 24 years frequently flirt with one another on social media. Earlier this month, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a shot of her man lying shirtless in bed, writing, "One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood 🔥this man eats #pbandj 🥪"

Consuelos also celebrated Ripa's 50th birthday earlier this month, posting sunlit portraits of his wife, writing, "Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️"

The couple are currently living apart as Consuelos is quarantined in Canada filming the new season of Riverdale under COVID-19 protocols.

