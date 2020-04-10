Kelly Ripa is feeling nostalgic! The 49-year-old TV host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Esther Ripa, dressed up for Easter.

"#tbt circa 1975-ish. A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church. Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress," she captioned the throwback pic of her mom in a pastel yellow suit as the young Ripa wore her hair in braids and held a yellow Easter bunny stuffed animal.

This post comes after Ripa admitted to struggling in quarantine during an emotional moment on Wednesday's Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," Ripa shared with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, via video chat.

She added that she's "currently not speaking" to two of her three children, saying that they refuse to hug her despite being in quarantine with her in the family's New York home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ripa noted that she's feeling bad for her oldest son, Michael, who no longer can attend his college graduation.

"Again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know what I mean?" she said. "Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all."

