Kelly Rowland is owning up to her mistakes. During an interview on the Yeah, I F**ked That Up podcast, the 42-year-old singer recalled the time she accidentally let it slip that Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, were expecting a daughter.
The incident happened in 2011, when, according to TMZ, Kelly told Bang Showbiz that the dad-to-be was "going to buy that little girl every single thing possible," before adding of the baby on the way, "She won't be spoiled but she will be very well looked after."
More than a decade later, when host Billy Mann inquired as to Kelly's biggest mistake during an interview, she was quick to point to the accidental sex reveal.
"Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]'s baby when she was pregnant with Blue," Kelly said. "That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."
Kelly said the moment was "such a mistake," one that she didn't even realize she made until she saw the headlines about the interview.
"I was like, 'What are they talking about? I didn't say... Oh my God!'" Kelly recalled of her reaction. "It was bad because it was no one's business."
"I felt terrible because it's not my news," she added. "It was honestly the worst. It wasn't my news to share, and I didn't mean it like that. The 'she' just kind of slipped out. I was like, 'Uh oh.'"
All is well now, though, as the former Destiny's Child groupmates are still friends, even teaming up last month to help build homes for unhoused people.
As for Beyoncé and JAY-Z, they welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and a set of twins, Sir and Rumi, five years later. Watch the video below for more on the family.
