Kelly Rowland is willing to do anything to get her baby out! The 39-year-old pregnant musician shared several impressive workout videos on Wednesday at nine months pregnant.

In the clips, the former Destiny's Child star is wearing a peach-colored sports bra and leggings, showing off her baby baby bump as she does squats, leg lifts, and wall sits with her personal trainer.

She captioned one clip, "... What is the baby waiting for?"

Rowland first announced her second pregnancy back in October in a cover story for Women's Health.

"We had been talking about [having a second child] loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let’s see what happens,'" Rowland said. "I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are already parents to 6-year-old son, Titan.

