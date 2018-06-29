Kelly Rowland's 3-Year-Old Son Sweetly Sings Beyonce & JAY-Z Song -- Watch

Kelly Rowland has a future singer on her hands.

The 37-year-old former Destiny's Child member shared a sweet Instagram video on Friday of her 3-year-old son, Titan Jewell, singing along to Beyonce and JAY-Z's latest single "Nice." In the clip, Rowland's son is sitting in his car seat when she asks him what he's doing. Titan then shyly smiles and after his mom encourages him to show his skills, he starts singing, "I can do anything."

"So.. this happened today....look what you started Auntie BB and Uncle Jay!!" the "Motivation" singer, who shares Titan with her husband Tim Witherspoon, captioned her adorable post. "Nice" was released as part of Jay and Beyonce's latest album, Everything Is Love.

In April, Rowland took the stage with Beyonce and Michelle Williams when the "Sorry" songstress headlined Coachella and treats fans to a Destiny's Child reunion. Later that month, the besties hit the town for a chic night out.

Rowland has been by Beyonce's side since childhood and the two have supported one another throughout both their careers and personal lives. ET spoke with Rowland shortly after Beyonce gave birth to her twins and asked what it's like being an "aunt" to her twin babies, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara and Kelly Rowland Sing Christmas Carols to Patients at Children's Hospital

Beyonce's Pal Kelly Rowland Talks Spoiling Twins Rumi and Sir Carter (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland on Workouts With Beyonce and Jay Z: 'Everybody Goes Hard!'

Related Gallery