Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey know how to turn up the heat. The music stars appeared together on Wednesday's CMT Music Awards for a fierce performance of their song "The Other Girl."

The duo added some pop to the country proceedings with their rollicking number, but they made sure the performance had all the leather, booze and attitude needed to give it some country spice.

Halsey and Ballerini performed the Coyote Ugly-inspired number on a set in Los Angeles that was made up to look like an empty dive bar -- complete with black stools, a dart board behind the bar and a floor covered in peanut shells.

The pair rocked semi-revealing black leather ensembles, and performed on the furniture -- with Halsey even dancing on the bar top -- during the moody, atmospheric number, which was easily one of the highlights of the night's show.

The singers gleefully embraced the over-the-top campy fun of their performance on Instagram.

Ballerini shared a snapshot of the pair lounging on the bar -- with Ballerini rocking a cowboy hat and Halsey showing off her pink snakeskin cowboy boots -- and wrote in the caption, "Living out coyote ugly dreams tonight with my girl @iamhalsey."

Their appearance was a celebration of genre crossovers, which was a recurring theme during Wednesday's show.

Check out the links below for more on this year's fun, performance-packed CMT Music Awards.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Cyrus Rocks Sexy Bedazzled Bodysuit to Perform with Jimmie Allen

2020 CMT Music Awards: The Biggest Performances of the Night

Mickey Guyton Performs Heartfelt 'Heaven Down Here' at CMT Awards

CMT Awards 2020 Winners & Nominees: Complete List -- Live Updates!

Related Gallery