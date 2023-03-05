Kelsea Ballerini made her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut with what appeared to be a slight dig at ex Morgan Evans.

Ballerini, who performed the track, "Blindsided" from her new breakup album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, noticeably added some extra lyrics to the end of the song to seemingly take aim at Evans amid their ongoing divorce drama.

Following the final chorus, Ballerini looked straight into the camera, and sang, "Now you're singing out loud on the radio/You couldn't say it to my face/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah, sure. Ok."

She also performed her hit ballad, "Penthouse," off the same album.

Ballerini's scorching lyrics come after a bit of back-and-forth between the 29-year-old singer and her ex. Most recently, Evans opened up about the split in a five-part docuseries for his song, "Over for You." The track, written about the divorce, was released in October, just two months after Ballerini filed to end their marriage.

In the song, the Australian-born country star shares that he was blindsided by his then-wife's actions. Written just two days after he packed up his things and left their shared home, Evans said that while it was difficult for him to share, the impact the song has had on his fans, and the way they've been able to relate to his heartbreak, has made it all worth it.

Ballerini had a less than excited reaction to the song, telling Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper last month that she was "so angry, so angry," after first hearing the song. "I had a pretty good grasp on my grieving journey until that song came out and I was livid. I think that maybe there's a world that he was blindsided. I did not blindside him. Two things can be true at once, and I think like if he truly was blindsided, then where was he?"

Ballerini, who settled her "nasty" divorce from Evans in October, has since moved on with Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes, confirming their romance on the podcast. And on Wednesday, a source told ET that the singer is feeling better than ever in her new relationship.

"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source said. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

