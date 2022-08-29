Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are calling it quits. On Monday, the 28-year-old singer shared that she and Evans are divorcing after five years of marriage.
“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”
She continued, “It’s hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”
The “Hole In the Bottle” songstress ended her note with a call for the public to be respectful of she and Evans during this tough time. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile,” she wrote. “Actively healing and showing up the best we can.”
The country singers met in March 2016 and got engaged in December of that year. They were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following year.
In 2019, ET caught up with Ballerini, who praised her 37-year-old husband at the time. “He is a supportive, supportive, wonderful human,” she said during their appearance at the 2019 CMT Awards.
ET has reached out to Ballerini and Evans' reps for comment on their split.
