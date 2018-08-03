Kelsey Grammer is happily married to his wife, Kayte -- and she'd like it to stay that way.

During an appearance on Conan earlier this week, Kelsey revealed the special precaution he's taken to prevent straying in his marriage: tattooing his wife's name next to his nether regions.

Kelsey, who admitted to cheating on his third wife, Camille, with Kayte, married Kayte in 2011, and according to the actor, the tattoo was his current wife's idea. “If ever, I maybe thought a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be … you know … would read that this particular piece of equipment was already signed," he explained.

Watch below:

Kelsey, 63, recently opened up to ET about his marriage to Kayte, revealing that their relationship is not without its pet peeves.

"My wife has this habit of… never let a person entering the room not turn into an opportunity to have something done,” he joked. “Whenever anybody walks into the room, Kayte will think of something they should do. And it just drives me crazy. I’m like, ‘I was just passing through.’ [And she says,] ‘Were you going to put the kettle on?’ ‘Oh, did you say you were going to make me a cup of coffee?’ ‘Oh, the baby needs changed.’”

See more in the video below.

