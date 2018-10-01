Kelsey Grammer is taking over the courtroom.

The television veteran steps into the cutthroat world of law and justice in Fox's midseason drama Proven Innocent, and only ET has the exclusive first photo at Grammer's introduction on the series. Coincidentally, Tuesday is International Wrongful Conviction Day, which seeks to raise awareness of the causes and remedies of wrongful conviction.

Proven Innocent follows an underdog criminal defense firm led by lawyer Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), who was wrongfully convicted when she was 18 in a murder case that made her an infamous media obsession. While a hero and a victim to some, Madeline’s bold and bullish tactics as a lawyer earn her a number of enemies, including Grammer's Gore Bellows, the prosecutor who put Madeline behind bars and still believes she's guilty. Even after all these years, he's on a personal quest to put her away once again.

In ET's exclusive first look, the tension between Madeline and Bellows is palpable -- and we can only imagine the acrimonious relationship the two will have. Check out the photo of Grammer and Lefevre below.

From executive producers Danny Strong (Empire) and David Elliott (Four Brothers), Proven Innocent also stars Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, Nikki M. James and Clare O'Connor.

Proven Innocent premieres in January on Fox.

