Ken Jeong Jumps Off Stage to Help Woman Having Seizure During His Stand-Up Set

Ken Jeong is more than a comedian, he's also a lifesaver!

The 48-year-old actor -- best known for playing crazy Spanish teacher Ben Chang on Community and insane naked mobster Mr. Chow in The Hangover -- proved he's got much more in common with his character from his short-lived sitcom Dr. Ken when he jumped into action to save a woman with a medical emergency during a stand-up set over the weekend.

Jeong -- who began his career as a medical doctor and is currently licensed as a physician and surgeon in California, but does not practice medicine -- was performing at the Stand Up Live comedy club in Pheonix, Arizona, on Saturday, when a woman in the audience suddenly had a seizure.

The actor's rep, Michelle Margolis, confirmed the news of Jeong's timely medical intervention, as first reported by TMZ.

Jeong was made aware of the woman's medical emergency and came down into the audience where he cleared room for the woman and attended to her as the club's staff called paramedics.

As he helped the woman, he received assistance from a member of the audience who happens to be an EMT. They waited with the woman until ambulances arrived and she gained consciousness, where she was rushed to the hospital.

Heather Holmberg, who was in the audience at the time, took to Twitter to share her first-hand experience. "A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny!"

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

Following the incident, Jeong returned to the stage where he was greeted with a round of applause before he then finished his set.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Ken Jeong's Real-Life Experience With Wife's Cancer Battle Takes Center Stage on 'Dr. Ken'

EXCLUSIVE: Ken Jeong Is Totally Cool With Being Upstaged in New 'Dr. Ken' Sneak Peek -- Or Is He?

5 Things You Don't Know About Ken Jeong

Related Gallery