Celebrities are going purple in honor of GLAAD's Spirt Day. As part of the day, millions are expected to wear purple -- the color that represents spirit on the rainbow flag -- and/or share purple branding online with the hashtag #SpiritDay, a tradition launched in 2010 by high school student Brittany McMillan as a way to honor the memory of LGBTQ youth who have died by suicide. And everyone from Ken Jeong to Barbie and ET's own Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner donned purple fits Thursday in support of LGBTQ youth, as they took a stand against bullying.

"#SpiritDay," Jeong captioned his photo, which saw The Masked Singer judge in a purple T-shirt that reads, "i support lgbtq youth."

Barbie had her whole crew wearing purple, and made their spirit and their support of LGBTQ youth known with their powerful post.

"Together, we are powerful. 💜 Today on #SpiritDay, and every day, we stand against bullying in support of LGBTQ+ youth with

@GLAAD. Join us by sharing the message and learning more at: http://glaad.org/spiritday," the beloved doll's post on Twitter read.

Together, we are powerful. 💜 Today on #SpiritDay, and every day, we stand against bullying in support of LGBTQ+ youth with @GLAAD. Join us by sharing the message and learning more at: https://t.co/acqrPcFJdApic.twitter.com/nfmvnBvd6i — Barbie (@Barbie) October 20, 2022

"We're going purple for GLAAD," Entertainment Tonight's Instagram Story read, which saw both Turner and Frazier in purple hues. From Frazier's pocket square to Turner's tee, and even the ET set, purple was everywhere.

Instagram/entertainmenttonight

ET's Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura wore purple too on Thursday in celebration.

The sports world also took part in Spirt Day, with the NFL, MLB and NBA all posting, along with Hulu, Pixar, CBS and a host of networks and daytime shows, including Entertainment Tonight.

Kelly Clarkson posted for the occasion as well, kicking off her show Thursday with a special performance of "Jumper" by Third Eye Blind. The song was famously released by the band in 1998 after the suicide of a gay teen was bullied.

Additionally, Margaret Cho, Mayim Bialik, Kristin Cavallari, Carson Kressly, Maren Morris and many others showed their spirit on Thursday.

Instagram/kristincavallari

Instagram/missmayim

A sweet fan passed this along to me after the show last night. It made me cry. Again.



Happy Spirit Day, y’all. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/giKoCWCDya — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 20, 2022

Morris got in on the festivities early by launching a shirt, branded with the slogan "You Have a Seat at This Table." One hundred percent of the proceeds support GLAAD’s work with LGBTQ youth. The country singer also teamed up with Fandiem and Bandsintown on sweepstakes supporting GLAAD to give fans a chance to attend the final show of her Humble Quest tour in Nashville.

Spirit Day also saw the New York landmark, the Empire State Building, go purple during a ceremonial lighting thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite Jujubee, Sally Hansen, Gotham Cheer, and GLAAD. The Stonewall National Monument Visitor’s Center, ViacomCBS and Times Square including the NASDAQ, M&M’s, Skittles and American Eagle billboards, and Chicago’s Mars Wrigley Building all got a purple makeover as well.

Today is #SpiritDay! 💜 Go purple like our girl @jujuboston to stand with LGBTQ+ youth against bullying 👏✨ @glaadpic.twitter.com/cYi0rvrI89 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 20, 2022

For more information on Spirit Day, including how you can celebrate, visit glaad.org/spiritday.

