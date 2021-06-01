Taylor Swift is kicking off Pride Month by lending her support to GLAAD's “Summer of Equality” campaign. The campaign aims to urge the passage of the Equality Act and secure comprehensive protections against discrimination for every LGBTQ American in critically important areas of life. GLAAD’s campaign also provides a petition that every American can sign to support the Equality Act. The petition will be sent to each signatory’s U.S. senators in an effort for them to vote "Yes." Swift took to Twitter Tuesday to announce the campaign and celebrate Pride Month.

"I want to take a moment and thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I am sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do," Swift wrote.

"Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life," she added. "I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support The Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!"

GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis responded to the GRAMMY-winning singer on Twitter, thanking her for her help in launching the "Summer of Equality" campaign.

"Passing the Equality Act must be a priority for the safety and progress of every LGBTQ American. Thank you

@taylorswift13 for helping us launch #summerofequality to get every senator to vote yes," Ellis wrote.

Passing the Equality Act must be a priority for the safety and progress of every LGBTQ American. Thank you @taylorswift13 for helping us launch #summerofequality to get every senator to vote yes. https://t.co/e15zU5wUCQ — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 1, 2021

ET's Denny Directo talked with Ellis ahead of Pride Month about the campaign and the importance of passing the Equality Act.

"Well, Pride every year, I think it's really important for our community and our movement to take pause and look at where we are, where we are in equality and acceptance. And if you look at this past legislative session, there were over 250 anti-LGBTQ bills. The Equality Act is stalled for the most part. And we're really launching a campaign this summer to educate, not only the community, but our allies about the Equality Act, because we need this to move forward," Ellis explained.

"There have been at least 27 murders of trans and non-binary people this year so far. We are pacing to be the deadliest year yet for the community. And this is primarily people of color within our community. So those are really important, three really important factors that weigh into this year's Pride and using Pride as a platform to educate not only the community, but our allies on the issues that we face on a daily basis," she continued.

Taking place every June, Pride Month celebrates the self-affirmation, dignity, equality and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

For more on Pride Month and how to celebrate, watch the video below.

