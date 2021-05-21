Adam Lambert to Perform at Stonewall Day Pride Event
This year's Stonewall Day celebration is not one to miss! To kick off Pride Month, Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, will have its fourth annual Stonewall Day, a global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall rebellion legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality.
Adam Lambert will curate and perform at the event, which will take place on June 6 at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Also participating in the in-person celebration will be Chelsea Clinton, Kim Petras, Whoopi Goldberg, Angelica Ross, Sam Sparro, VINCINT, Geena Rocero, Ryan Jamaal Swain, George Takei, Keiynan Lonsdale, Chely Wright, and more.
Two years ago, Stonewall Day was in New York City outside of Stonewall with Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys. Last year was virtual with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Tickets for Stonewall Day, which is in partnership with OUTLOUD: Raising Voices and will closely follow all Los Angeles County health and safety protocols, are available at Ticketmaster. The event is also free to stream live from 4 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT, exclusively on Twitch @officiallyoutloud. For more event information, visit www.weareoutloud.com.
