See the Trailer for Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Pride Special

The trailer for Miley Cyrus' upcoming Pride special is here! Fans got a first look at Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You on Thursday, ahead of the special's June 25 debut.

The trailer came about a month after news broke of Cyrus' overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

The Stand By You Pride special -- one of three specials Cyrus will produce for NBCU -- will stream exclusively on Peacock. The one-hour event was filmed in Nashville, featuring Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting a spin on some beloved classics, all in the spirit of Pride.

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" Cyrus said in a statement last month. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too! We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!"

"Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel."

Cyrus' first look deal will encompass potential projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

