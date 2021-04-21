Miley Cyrus is unbothered by rumors about her love life. In a Tuesday TikTok video, Cyrus danced and sang in front of headlines about her romantic relationships.

As reports about Cyrus' past relationships, post-breakup behavior and marriage to Liam Hemsworth flashed on the screen, the 28-year-old singer brushed off all of the speculation.

She also teased an upcoming collab in the video, by setting the pregnancy speculation and current rumor-filled relationship headlines to The Kid LAROI's 2020 single, "Without You."

It's not just the song choice that caught fans' attention, but rather that Cyrus appeared to be teasing an upcoming remix of the track by singing a new verse.

"So there I go, oh / Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh / I'll never find the words to say, I'm sorry / But I'm scared to be alone," she sings.

The end of the clip features TikTok star King Moxu popping up onscreen to give Cyrus a passionate kiss.

Cyrus has been known to poke fun at herself, most notably her Hannah Montana past. She even teased the Disney Channel show, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, in a TikTok video with Lil Nas X last month.

In the love life-focused video, one of the headlines questioned if Cyrus and Yungblud are dating, after speculation about the potential couple sparked last month. However, a source told ET at the time that the pair is not an item.

"Miley and Yungblud are not dating," the source said after the duo was spotted enjoying a night out together. "They are just buddies and were having a fun night out with friends."

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Hannah Montana’ at 15: Miley Cyrus Pens Letter to Alter Ego and Sends Flowers to Joe Jonas This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

See Miley Cyrus Belt Out Queen Hits at NCAA Final Four Concert

What's Going on Between Miley Cyrus and Yungblud After 'Fun Night Out'

Miley Cyrus Pens Letter to Alter Ego Hannah Montana 15 Years Later

Related Gallery