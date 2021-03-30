Miley Cyrus and Yungblud are not an item. The two sparked romance rumors after a fun night out together in Los Angeles last week, but they're not a couple, a source tells ET.

"Miley and Yungblud are not dating," the source says. "They are just buddies and were having a fun night out with friends."

Cyrus, 28, and Yungblud 23, cozied up at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood last Thursday, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Their outing came as the "Wrecking Ball" singer celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

The former Disney star last dated Cody Simpson, but the pair split in August 2020. Before that, she was romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, following her split from Liam Hemsworth. Yungblud, meanwhile, previously dated Halsey; she's now expecting her first child with Alev Aydin.

Cyrus recently opened up about her dating life on social media. "Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F**K I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!" she tweeted last month.

The accompanying clip was one of her Hannah Montana, declaring she had "no problem not having a boyfriend."

The post then cut to a clip of Cyrus at the TikTok Tailgate saying, "I'm single now, you know, after COVID I'm ready."

