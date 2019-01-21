Hours after performing on Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson took a trip down memory lane when he reunited with some of his fellow Mighty Ducks teammates for a day out on the ice.

The cast of the beloved Disney hockey comedy got together on Sunday to take in a match between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Stars Garette Ratliff Henson, Vincent LaRusso and Danny Tamberelli -- who all starred in the original 1992 film -- teamed up with Thompson and Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, who joined the franchise for it's 1994 sequel, D2: The Mighty Ducks.

The Anaheim Ducks shared some snapshots of the fun reunion, featuring all five cast members rocking Mighty Ducks jerseys, personalized with their character's names on the back.

"The quack attack is back, Jack!" the team's account captioned the slideshow. "Glad to have a few Mighty Ducks join us for the game - and a few other fun projects - today on Long Island."

From the sound of it, the Mighty Ducks cast reunion may have involved them all appearing in a video of some sort -- a possibility that is supported by a few photos posted by Tamberelli, showing the stars skating on the rink in front of production lights.

"What a sweet day!!" Tamberelli wrote alongside a slideshow of behind-the-scenes pics, and some videos showing the co-stars skating around before the game kicked off. "Thanks to the @anaheimducks for a great day reliving my #mightyducks season with some old friends!"

