Kenan Thompson is a new dad for the second time!

The Saturday Night Live veteran and his wife, model Christina Evangeline, welcomed a baby girl on July 31, ET has learned.

Evangeline gave birth to their new baby at a hospital in Florida, TMZ first reported. Their precious bundle of joy came in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

The very private parents didn't create much fanfare during their pregnancy journey, however Evangline couldn't help but share her excitement with an Instagram pic just days before she gave birth.

"I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited," the expectant mom shared in the caption to a selfie on July 27.

Thompson also shares a 4-year-old daughter with his wife, whom he married in November 2011.

This is a big year for the beloved SNL cast member. Apart from the exciting new addition to his family, Thompson was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series -- his first nomination in a performance category.

Congrats to the happy family!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kenan Thompson and Wife Expecting First Child

'SNL' Stars Get Roasted by Their Actual Moms in Sweet Mother's Day Cold Open

Kel Mitchell Says He and Kenan Thompson Are 'Talking About' a 'Good Burger' Sequel

Related Gallery



