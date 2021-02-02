Kenan Thompson Is Hosting the Kids' Choice Awards 2021

This year's Kids' Choice Awards is bringing some comedy star power to the stage. Nickelodeon revealed on Tuesday that Kenan Thompson is set to host the upcoming awards celebration.

The Saturday Night Live star -- and beloved Nickelodeon alum -- will lead the show this year, which will be a special live event that will blend in-person and virtual aspects to create a unique, slime-filled extravaganza.

Thompson -- who won a coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimp trophy for his role in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That in 2000 -- also revealed the nominees in two major categories as part of the video that announced him as the host:

Favorite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984



Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent

Amwrican Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Lego Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice



The rest of the categories and nominees were also be announced via Nickelodeon on Tuesday, and fans can vote on who they feel deserves to win at KidsChoiceAwards.com

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 air live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

