Kenan Thompson Is Hosting the Kids' Choice Awards 2021
This year's Kids' Choice Awards is bringing some comedy star power to the stage. Nickelodeon revealed on Tuesday that Kenan Thompson is set to host the upcoming awards celebration.
The Saturday Night Live star -- and beloved Nickelodeon alum -- will lead the show this year, which will be a special live event that will blend in-person and virtual aspects to create a unique, slime-filled extravaganza.
Thompson -- who won a coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimp trophy for his role in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That in 2000 -- also revealed the nominees in two major categories as part of the video that announced him as the host:
Favorite Movie
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent
Amwrican Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
Lego Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
The rest of the categories and nominees were also be announced via Nickelodeon on Tuesday, and fans can vote on who they feel deserves to win at KidsChoiceAwards.com
The Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 air live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.
