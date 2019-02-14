Nickelodeon Is Reviving 'All That' With Kenan Thompson

One of Nickelodeon’s most beloved shows is about to return!



On Thursday, the kids' channel announced that they plan to revive All That, the classic sketch comedy show, featuring an all-new cast of kids showcasing their talents.



On top of that, one of the show’s biggest stars, Kenan Thompson, has signed on to executive produce the show!



Diehard fans will remember that, like Saturday Night Live and Mad TV, All That was presented as a variety show and ran from 1994 to 2005, with its cast filling a number of roles in sketches throughout each episode.



Thompson isn’t the only big name to get their start on All That. Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon both showcased their talents on the program before moving on to numerous other projects.



The return of All That isn’t the only upcoming TV project the SNL star has coming up. On Feb. 1, Thompson revealed that he and NBC are partnering on an upcoming comedy competition series called Bring the Funny.



According to NBC (via Broadcasting & Cable), the series “will feature the world’s best comedic acts and, for the first time on television, embrace every style of comedy performance in one competition.”

Other judges on the show will include Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales will host. The winner will take home $250,000.



Get more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'Killing Eve': Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Have Unfinished Business in Chilling Season 2 Trailer

'Grey's Anatomy': Jennifer Grey Debuts as Betty's Mom in Tense Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

'One Day at a Time' Star Isabella Gomez on the 'Awesome' Responsibility of Playing Queer on TV

Related Gallery