"Sometimes when you love someone, you do crazy things."

The season two trailer for Killing Eve released on Thursday is one heck of a Valentine's Day surprise. The chilling clip, set to a haunting cover of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" proves that Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) just can't stay away from each other -- and that's just how we like it.

"I found Villanelle. I think I'm going to kill her," Eve says in the trailer, before visuals of Villanelle recovering from her injuries (Eve nearly stabbed her to death in the season one finale), of Eve tracking her down and of the pair playing with some very scary weapons plays out.

Watch below.

Audiences quickly got hooked watching the MI5 agent and deadly (and very, very stylish) assassin's game of cat and mouse when its first season premiered on BBC America last April. Going forward, the show will be simulcast on the network and AMC.

Season two -- which picks up just 30 seconds after the season one finale -- will see both women "vulnerable in slightly different ways," Oh teased at AMC's Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday.

“They’ve crossed a line and there’s, kind of, no going back. We have a lot of energy at the beginning… and that pushes both of them into a different place of vulnerability,” she explained. “How can you come to terms with a relationship that seems to be impossible? That’s what I think we’re trying to figure out daily.”

Killing Eve Season 2 premieres on AMC and BBC America April 7 at 8/7c. See more in the video below.

