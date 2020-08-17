Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are adding some fuel to the frequent romance rumors surrounding them. Over the weekend, the two were spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, California.

The 24-year-old model wore a white mini-dress and beige heels, while the 23-year-old NBA star went casual in a black hoodie, jeans and a white trucker hat. This was one of the first times Devin has been spotted out since leaving the NBA bubble in Florida after his team, the Phoenix Suns, was eliminated from the playoffs.

Though they entered and exited the venue separately, Kendall did get into Devin's car at the end of the evening. The pair were joined by pal D'Angelo Russell as well as Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and several of her friends.

Kendall and Devin's outing comes shortly after fans spotted the two getting flirty on Instagram.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a Boomerang video of herself in a full glam look with a strawberry emoji caption, Booker commented, "I like strawberries."

Kendall replied with even more strawberry emojis.

Despite the romance rumors, a source close to Devin, with direct knowledge of the situation, told ET in May that he and Kendall were "absolutely not dating" or "hooking up." The source added at the time that Devin was single and happily dating around.

This came after Kendall's funny NSFW tweet about rumors surrounding her love life in April.

After one user wrote, "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner," another fan commented, "Maybe she's passing them around."

The supermodel replied to the post, writing, "They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this c**ch."

For more from Kendall, watch the clip below:

