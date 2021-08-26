Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker aren't hiding their love.

The 25-year-old model and the Phoenix Suns basketball player packed on the PDA during their Italian vacation. This week, the couple was spotted at a restaurant in Salerno, with Jenner giving her boyfriend a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In the snaps, the model wears a white tank and dark sunglasses as she cuddles up to Booker, 24. The athlete, seen in a white t-shirt, is all smiles as she shows him affection. After enjoying their meal, the two headed back to their yacht to continue soaking up the sun.

Backgrid

Jenner has been sharing little peaks inside their getaway on her Instagram. Earlier this week, she wowed in a lime green gown while on the boat.

While Jenner and Booker have been going strong, a source told ET the pair aren't putting pressures on their relationship.

"Devin Booker is sweet, smart, fun and totally not a player," the source said of the NBA star. "He is very respectful and was raised with very good values. Kendall finds that to be a very attractive quality."

"They can both balance work and their personal lives together, and it's not an issue," the source added. "They're not putting any sort of pressure on things for the future. They realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."

Most recently, in a rare Instagram, the Olympian shared a slideshow of snaps from a lakeside vacation, in which Jenner rocked the gold medal he won as a member of Team USA's basketball team at the Tokyo Summer Games earlier this month.

See more on their relationship in the video above.

Inside Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Life Growing Up in the Spotlight This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Wears Devin Booker's Gold Medal in Rare Instagram Pic

Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Thoughts on Their Future

Kendall Jenner Congratulates Devin Booker After His Gold Medal Win

Related Gallery