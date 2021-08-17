Kendall Jenner Wears Devin Booker's Gold Medal in Rare Instagram Pic

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are enjoying some quality time together in nature. In a rare Instagram post Tuesday, the Olympian and NBA star shared a slideshow of snaps from a lakeside vacation, in which his supermodel girlfriend was spotted lounging on a boat, wearing the gold medal Booker won as a member of Team USA's basketball team at the Tokyo Summer Games earlier this month.

"LAKE BOi," Booker captioned the post.

The 25-year-old celebrated her boyfriend's big win by posting a screen shot with a gold medal emoji to her Instagram Story of Booker after he and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first place at the Olympics.

Less than a week later, the model's mom, Kris Jenner, also congratulated her daughter's boyfriend by sharing photos of his gold medal to her Instagram Story.

While Kendall tends to keep her personal life private, she's been more open about her romance with 24-year-old Devin. She even addressed a fan during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion, who asked why it appears she only dates basketball players.

"I actually don't only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research, but I'm not ashamed that I have a type," she said. "I'm also just a genuine basketball fan, so that's just kind of happened."

As for why she's chosen not to be as open as her sisters about her relationships, Kendall noted, "[My sister] Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly. ...I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better [to remain private], to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

While they may be in a committed relationship, the pair aren't putting pressures on themselves, a source tells ET.

"Devin Booker is sweet, smart, fun and totally not a player," the source says of the NBA star. "He is very respectful and was raised with very good values. Kendall finds that to be a very attractive quality."

Jenner and her athlete beau have found a good rhythm together despite their challenging schedules.

"They can both balance work and their personal lives together, and it's not an issue," the source tells ET.

As for their future together, the source says that while the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together, don't expect a proposal anytime soon.

"They're not putting any sort of pressure on things for the future," the source adds. "They realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."

