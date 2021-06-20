On Sunday, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner sat down with Andy Cohen for the final installment of their Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion. During the special, the family members got candid about their feuds, friends, love lives and more, and even the notoriously private Kendall addressed her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker.

Kendall said that she's chosen to keep her relationship with Devin -- which hit the one-year mark earlier this month -- very private, in part because that's what "works best" for her. But it's also thanks to her family's very public dating history.

"Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she noted. "And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]."

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest," she added. "I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

As for a fan who questioned whether or not she only dates basketball players, Kendall was quick to fire back, saying, "I actually don't only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research, but I'm not ashamed that I have a type."

"I'm also just a genuine basketball fan," she added, "so that's just kind of happened."

When Andy brought up the "Kardashian curse" -- aka, the narrative that becoming a Kardashian or Jenner ex can ruin a man's career -- Kendall eagerly chimed in to address the sexist presumption.

"What I don't like about this narrative is that the blame is on us," she noted. "I think the men need to take that responsibility. I think that we're all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them, and as a family we all love them so much. It's almost offensive, personally."

Ever the momager, Kris pointed out that there are major sports championships and artistic awards between the family's famous exes, and Kim and Kylie chimed in that Kanye and Travis, respectively, are also doing pretty well for themselves. And, not for nothing, Devin is currently leading the Phoenix Suns through the NBA playoffs as he seeks his first career championship.

