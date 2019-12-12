Kendall Jenner Impersonates Sister Kylie and Pokes Fun at Her Lips

Kendall Jenner is playfully ribbing her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 24-year-old model shows off her hilarious impression of Kylie, complete with exaggerated lips and a pink wig.

"I love overlining my lips, this is how it all started," Kendall jokes to the camera as "Kylie," putting nude lipstick from 22-year-old Kylie's billion-dollar makeup line all over her mouth. "Literally, like, I just overline my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."

Later, Kendall puts bright red lipstick all over her mouth and even on her teeth.

"Oh my god, it feels amazing on my skin," she jokes, no longer able to hold back her laughter. "It feels so f**king good."

On Thursday, Kylie shared an Instagram post of her adorable 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, also getting Kylie Cosmetics lipstick all over her mouth and teeth.

Lately, Kendall has had no issue having some fun when it comes to her famous family. On Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show guest hosted by Harry Styles, she ranked Kylie as well as their older siblings -- Rob, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian -- from best to worst when it comes to parenting during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

"I'd say Rob [Kardashian] is number one," she said of her only brother, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Dream, with his ex, Blac Chyna. "He's so good to his daughter."

After a little bit of pressure from Styles, Kendall then ranked her other siblings' parenting skills.

"Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney," she said, listing her eldest sister and mother of three as the worst parent of the bunch.

