Kendall Jenner's Sisters and Mom are in Favor of Her Starting a Family

Kendall Jenner's famous family is ready for her to add some kids to the group!

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of herself playing with two of Kim Kardashian West's kids, Psalm, 6 months, and Saint, 3. Kendall's friend, Fai Khadra, also joined the reality star in one pic, a mirror selfie he took with Kendall and Psalm.

"Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say 'I' ✋🏼," she captioned the post.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was quick to weigh in, with Kendall's sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim, both commenting with "I," while her mom, Kris Jenner, had the same reaction, along with the addition of the heart-eye emoji.

Fai and Gigi Hadid both expressed their support through emojis as well, with the former leaving the family emoji and the latter simply commenting the one of an eye.

Hailey Bieber got in on the action too, leaving four separate comments in all caps. "IIIIIII. MEEEEE," she wrote in two comments, adding, "I SAY YES" and "I DOOO" in following notes.

Despite the recent post, things don't seem to be romantic with Fai, as Kendall previously denied romance rumors after bringing him as her date to Justin and Hailey Bieber's September wedding. However, in a March 2018 interview, Kendall told Vogue that she wants a family eventually.

"I am ready to wait," she said at the time. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

While Fai might not be her boyfriend, Logan Paul would love to date the model! Check out what the YouTube star told Jonathan Cheban about Kendall:

