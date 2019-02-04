Although Kendall Jenner likely won’t be saying “I do” any time soon, we already know she’d make a stunning bride!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covers the latest issue of Vogue Italia, which includs showing fans how she'd look on her wedding day. Sporting blonde, nearly-shoulder length tresses, a short billowing gown and a long veil, Jenner makes her way around the platform of an ancient structure. She even throws her bouquet for the camera!

This isn’t the only breathtaking image to arise from this large-scale shoot. The 23-year-old model also totally strips down for the camera. In the image, she wears only sheer socks, white heels and dish-washing gloves while offering a captivating pose that highlights her curves.

In another photo, Jenner is luxuriating in a bubbly bathtub while still rocking a shell necklace and green-and-pink lingerie. Her long brunette locks are wavy and cascading down from a messy updo.

Jenner's bridal clip isn't the only video shot for the spread. There are several others, including a segment in which the runway staple is doused in wonderfully seedy noir trappings. Sporting red hair and black lingerie, Jenner answers a vintage phone before hesitantly looking out a window.

As for the magazine’s cover image, Jenner channels the glamour of mid-century fashion icons like Jackie O with a bold pose in short brunette curls, blue eye shadow and a sheer blouse featuring large, clear, reflective sequins.

The shoot is by the famed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who have shot everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Victoria Beckham throughout their decades-long career.

The reality star's issue of Vogue Italia hits newsstands on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

