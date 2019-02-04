News

Kendall Jenner Is a Blonde Bride -- See Her Throw the Bouquet During High Fashion Photo Shoot

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Kendall Jenner
Antony Jones/BFC/Getty Images

Although Kendall Jenner likely won’t be saying “I do” any time soon, we already know she’d make a stunning bride!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covers the latest issue of Vogue Italia, which includs showing fans how she'd look on her wedding day. Sporting blonde, nearly-shoulder length tresses, a short billowing gown and a long veil, Jenner makes her way around the platform of an ancient structure. She even throws her bouquet for the camera!

This isn’t the only breathtaking image to arise from this large-scale shoot. The 23-year-old model also totally strips down for the camera. In the image, she wears only sheer socks, white heels and dish-washing gloves while offering a captivating pose that highlights her curves.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for our February issue like a bride standing at the altar, here’s the 2nd teaser. Scena 2 - LA SPOSA. ‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall’ Un film di #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott con @kendalljenner To be continued… Our new issue on Newsstands Tuesday February 5th. Full credits: #KendallJenner @thesocietynyc Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Stylist @kjeldgaard1 @streetersagency Cinematographer and Editor @asturinghambrooke Casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Make-up @isamayaffrench @streetersagency Hair @sydhayeshair @artandcommerce Manicure @kelly_shenton_nails Prop stylist @andrea_stanley_ @streetersagency Colourist @robenorm Voiceover and translation #TeresaInghamBrooke On set @acrossmediaprod Executive producer @leonardpetit Production manager @shotbysilv Post production @ Dreamer Stay tuned to see more.

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on

In another photo, Jenner is luxuriating in a bubbly bathtub while still rocking a shell necklace and green-and-pink lingerie. Her long brunette locks are wavy and cascading down from a messy updo.

Jenner's bridal clip isn't the only video shot for the spread. There are several others, including a segment in which the runway staple is doused in wonderfully seedy noir trappings. Sporting red hair and black lingerie, Jenner answers a vintage phone before hesitantly looking out a window. 

View this post on Instagram

We’re obsessed with ‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall’ 🛁 starring @kendalljenner by #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott styled by @kjeldgaard1 @streetersagency 🛎✨ On Newsstands Tuesday February 5th. Stay tuned ➡️ to see more. Full credits: #KendallJenner @thesocietynyc Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Make-up @isamayaffrench @streetersagency Hair @sydhayeshair @artandcommerce Manicure @kelly_shenton_nails Prop stylist @andrea_stanley_ @streetersagency Colourist @robenorm On set @acrossmediaprod Executive producer @leonardpetit Production manager @shotbysilv Post production @ Dreamer

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on

As for the magazine’s cover image, Jenner channels the glamour of mid-century fashion icons like Jackie O with a bold pose in short brunette curls, blue eye shadow and a sheer blouse featuring large, clear, reflective sequins.

The shoot is by the famed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who have shot everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Victoria Beckham throughout their decades-long career.

The reality star's issue of Vogue Italia hits newsstands on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Get more Kardashian-Jenner updates below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About Having a ‘Nervous Breakdown’

Travis Scott Sparks Engagement Rumors (Again) After Posting Pic of Kylie Jenner With Massive Ring

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Stormi Watching Travis Scott's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kylie Jenner Responds After Sparking Rumors She's Pregnant With 'Baby #2'

Related Gallery