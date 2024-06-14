Kenya Moore is speaking out. Hours after ET learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was suspended indefinitely from filming the show's 16th season, Kenya hopped on Instagram Live to address the situation.

While showing off her newly opened hair salon, Kenya admitted that she's in need of "a little bit of TLC" because there's "just a lot going on." From her perspective, Kenya is "fighting the haters" by being a successful business owner. She's also mom to Brooklyn, 5, whom she shares with her ex, Marc Daly.

"The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I'll never understand it," she said. "Leave me alone. I'm a single mom. I'm out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I'm not getting anything. I'm taking care of my daughter on my own."

She requested that her fans "ride with me through this journey," especially amid the "very tough week."

"I am blessed," Kenya said. "I just want people to stop trying to tear down another Black woman's businesses. It's not that serious. I don't bother people unless they bother me."

"I stay winning, you know?" she added. "It is in my blood. Success matriculates around me. So, I accept that. God has given me that, but I also give back as much as I possibly can."

Kenya assured her followers that they'll "be seeing" her in the coming days.

"I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write," she said.

Throughout her live, Kenya's fellow Housewives were watching in and commenting kind words. In fact, Kenya shouted out Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams as being supportive friends.

Porsha wrote, "We love you!!" in the comments, and praised Kenya as a "Queen." Meanwhile, Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley revealed they were watching, and Drew praised Kenya's hair.

Kelli Ferrell was watching Kenya's live, but didn't comment. That just leaves Cynthia Bailey, who's thought to be working out of the country, and Brittany Eady, who Kenya's reported drama is with.

Earlier in the day, a source told ET, " "Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming."

ET can confirm Brittany and the rest of the ensemble are still filming; it's unclear if Kenya will return to the show after this incident.

As for online rumors of a threat made against Kenya involving a gun, a separate source close to the show tells ET, "At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production."

Following the alleged event, Kenya took to social media to defend herself, posting, "I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail." She maintained her innocence, adding, "I have always been vindicated."

Brittany also addressed the controversy on Instagram, expressing hurt over being "targeted or HAZED" and denying any involvement with weapons or threats. "For the record, I've never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever."

