Kenya Moore Suspended From 'RHOA' Production, May Lose Spot on Show

Kenya Moore has been suspended indefinitely from filming season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, ET has learned.

The drama unfolded last week when drama escalated between the longtime RHOA star and newcomer Brittany Eady.

A source tells ET, "Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming."

ET can confirm Brittany and the rest of the ensemble are still filming; it's unclear if Kenya will return to the show after this incident.

As for online rumors of a threat made against Kenya involving a gun, a separate source close to the show tells ET, "At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production."

Following the alleged event, Kenya took to social media to defend herself, posting, "I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail." She maintained her innocence, adding, "I have always been vindicated."

Brittany also addressed the controversy on Instagram, expressing hurt over being "targeted or HAZED" and denying any involvement with weapons or threats. "For the record, I've never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever," she wrote, emphasizing that such behavior is not part of her character.

The incident has cast a shadow over the upcoming 16th season of RHOA, which features returning veterans like Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora, alongside new faces, including Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey is also set to return as a "friend" of the show.

