After just two seasons, Sanya Richards-Ross is departing The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During the March 14 episode of his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live, Bravo host Andy Cohen confirmed that the Olympic track and field star, 39, has decided to step away from the series amid the unusually long hiatus in between filming seasons 15 and 16.

"How do you feel about Kandi [Burruss], Sanya and Marlo [Hampton] leaving the show?" Cohen, 55 asked his guest, Mariah Smith.

The clip was quickly picked up and posted to social media channels by viewers who shared their shock at Cohen so "casually" revealing that yet another big name was leaving RHOA after Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton were previously confirmed to be exiting.

"Andy casually announced Sanya is leaving #RHOA although it was never officially announced in the press," one fan wrote in a tweet.

Sanya -- who welcomed her second child with her husband, Aaron Ross, in December -- has yet to publicly announce her departure on social media or in an interview like her former co-stars have done. ​​

Her exit from the franchise comes after Burruss, 47, first shared with ET at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in early February that she would not be returning to the show after 14 seasons. She is the longest-running Housewife in the franchise's history.

"I've been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I've got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah," Burruss explained. "I mean, I love the girls, they're my friends, I'm still gonna see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know."

Weeks later, Hampton, 47, also confirmed she was leaving the series ahead of season 16, telling People that her contract with the long-running Bravo series ended at the end of season 15, which wrapped filming in January 2023.

It's currently unclear if season 15 cast members Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora are planning to return for season 16 and when the new season will be filmed.

