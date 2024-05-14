The Real Housewives of Atlanta is gearing up for its highly anticipated season 16, promising drama, friendship and a fresh perspective. With a mix of familiar faces and exciting newcomers, the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series is set to captivate audiences once again.

Fan favorites Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora are returning to the franchise, each bringing their own unique flair and storylines to the table. One noticeable Housewife not returning? Sheree Whitfield, who has yet to comment on her departure.

Williams, in particular, marks her triumphant return to the ATL scene as she navigates her divorce from Simon Guobadia. The filing followed the reality star's announcement that she had signed on to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 16th season.

Williams -- who is mom to 4-year-old daughter Pilar from a previous relationship -- first joined RHOA back in its fifth season. After leaving the show in season 13, she and Guobadia appeared together on Porsha's Family Matters in 2021. She also starred in the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired last year.

Stepping into the seasoned veterans' arena is a lineup of dynamic newcomers. A longtime friend of the show, Shamea Morton Mwangi, will appear alongside Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

What's more, Cynthia Bailey, a series veteran, will grace fans again with her presence. This time, she returns as a friend of the cast, promising to sprinkle her iconic looks and quick wit throughout the season.

Production for season 16 kicks off this month, with the premiere slated for 2025.

