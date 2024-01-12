Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas found himself in legal trouble once again as he was arrested in the Atlanta area for DUI.

According to the booking sheet obtained by ET, Thomas was taken into custody on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, approximately 40 minutes after the incident. He was released on the same day, with bail set at just under $3,000.

The 63-year-old reality TV personality was arrested on several misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with expired tags, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, and violation of a traffic control device.

Details surrounding his arrest have not been made public.

As part of his release conditions, as outlined on the Cobb County Court's website, Judge Che Karega II imposed several restrictions on Thomas. These include abstaining from alcohol consumption, marijuana, and other cannabis products or drugs. He is also obligated to undergo random alcohol and drug tests and is prohibited from owning any firearms. Additionally, Thomas must notify the court seven days in advance if he plans to change his residence.

Thomas, who first appeared on RHOA during season 3 alongside his then-girlfriend Cynthia Bailey, had a tumultuous relationship with the show. His proposal and subsequent wedding to Bailey were captured on camera, but his journey on the reality series concluded in season 9 amid a divorce from the reality star and model.

Thomas, a restaurateur known for owning Bar One locations in Miami, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland, as well as Sports One bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a history with the law.

In 2019, he was arrested in Miami for fraud, where he faced accusations of writing fake checks. At the time, Thomas maintained his innocence, stating he would be "acquitted from any wrongdoing."

