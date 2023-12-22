Jeff Dye is fuming after his ex, Kristin Cavallari, revealed the intimate details behind his DUI arrest in October, insisting she only shared the story for clickbait.

The comedian appeared on the Smoochietown Podcast with Marco DelVecchio on Thursday and slammed the Let's Be Honest podcast host for not only sharing the story on her podcast within weeks after his arrest but also for being deceiving. For starters, Cavallari never mentioned Dye by name on the Oct. 24 episode of her podcast (dubbed "My First 72 Hours in LA That You Couldn't Write"), but the timeline she shared on her podcast lines up with Dye's version.

Long story short, Cavallari, 36, went on her podcast and revealed Dye, 40, got arrested when they were on a coffee date in Burbank after he crashed his Tesla into a tree and left the scene. While at the coffee shop, cops arrived and told Cavallari that he matched the description of the driver. Dye was arrested and taken into custody, leaving Cavallari shocked and confused about what exactly had happened.

Cavallari, who dated Dye following her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler, said she agreed to meet with Dye at the coffee shop after he asked her out. Dye said on the Smoochietown podcast that he wanted to see her to see if there was a chance at rekindling what they once had. But the day got off to a rough start. Dye confirmed Cavallari's side of the story -- that he woke up late after a night of heavy drinking with friends at his house. He said he was supposed to meet her at the coffee shop at 9 a.m. On his way there, Dye said he was still feeling the effects of alcohol consumption from the night before but didn't think too much of it. Still, he lost control of his Tesla and crashed into a tree. Panicked, Dye left on foot and walked about a mile to meet with Cavallari.

"I knew once I crashed I was like, 'F**k. They're gonna get me,'" he said.

He added, "It was literally the worst day of my life."

But the fact that she told the story on her podcast is not sitting well with Dye, who is also fuming over the fact that she shared photos of the crumbled car. Dye explained that the car looked the way it did because firefighters had to pry open the doors, which he said cannot be opened after a crash because the car is essentially a big computer.

"And that's another deceiving part about Kristin telling the story on her podcast for clicks, which f**k her for," Dye said. "It's not her story to tell. And also, she said this, she goes, 'Well, it was my experience, too. That's why I shared it on the podcast.' Interesting, 'cause, you know, when we were dating I had a billion experiences with you that I didn't just go share. I had experiences with you that I didn't go tell everyone. Those were also my experiences when you were f**king off with all these other people.' But, anyways."

"She posted photos?!" DelVecchio asked in shock. "Why?!"

"Because she's a terrible person," Dye responded. "She didn't care. She just wanted to tell the story on her podcast. It was very terrible."

Dye said the coffee shop in Burbank is one he frequents almost every day. Upon his return after the ordeal, Dye said the barista allegedly told him, "You got a lot of balls coming back in here."

"I don't think people realize how horrific that made me feel," Dye said. "I don’t know if anyone will ever know. Imagine the worst thing that ever happened to you and strangers are looking at you at a coffee shop."

He added that to have a personal experience that you're ashamed of and everyone's talking about it is something that haunted him.

"They're only talking about it because of her," he added.

Dye said he's since quit drinking alcohol and is now nearly two months sober.

"It's been for the best," he said of his decision to quit alcohol. "My life has been infinitely better since."

