Kristin Cavallari is sharing insights into her current relationship with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, and addressing speculation surrounding her alleged involvement with prominent musician John Mayer.

When asked about where she stands with Cutler, The Hills revealed that they are on good terms. "Yes, we are, and you guys, I never thought we would get here. I never thought we would get here. I didn’t. I’m so happy about it," she said on her podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. "Oh my god. I’m so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when parents are on good terms."

The 36-year-old reality star expressed her joy at the positive impact their amicable relationship has on their three children, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, emphasizing the importance of co-parenting and maintaining a friendly dynamic.

"My kids see it, I mean, it’s just easier. And listen, I get it. When people’s hearts are breaking, it’s really difficult. It’s really, really difficult, and so, you know, seeing Jay happy is the best," she shared. "That’s what I care about because I obviously see the benefits, my kids see the benefits, and yeah, life is really good right now, and I’m so thankful for it."

Cavallari went on to encourage others going through challenging times in their relationships, saying, "And when I tell you guys if we can get there, anyone can get there, I mean it. People used to say that to me, and I’d be like, 'Yeah right. There’s no way.' I mean it. I mean it."

Addressing the rumors about her dating Mayer, Cavallari kept the mystery alive. When asked directly, she coyly replied, "Wouldn’t you like to know? Maybe I talked about it earlier. I don’t know."

The podcast also took a lighter turn when Cavallari was asked about the hottest person she's ever hooked up with. With a burst of laughter, she revealed, "This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a lineup, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest, Tyler Cameron (laughs). And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe, he’s hotter in person. It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby."

Cavallari has been romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice, comedian Jeff Dye, and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron since her 2020 split from Cutler. And though Cavallari and Cutler had a messy split, they have since moved on to co-parent their three children.

