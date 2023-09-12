After heading Back to the Beach with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari is ready for a podcast all her own.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old former reality star is debuting her new podcast, Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari, with former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder as her first guest.

ET's Cassie DiLaura met with Cavallari ahead of the podcast's debut to talk about her new venture, her dating life, and if any men from her past might be making a cameo on the podcast.

"I've decided I'm done dating in Nashville," Cavallari dished to ET, saying she can "guarantee" that she won't be settling down with any country music stars. "I would consider myself to be a monk at this point. You can throw anything at me and I'm like, 'OK.'"

Cavallari has been romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice, comedian Jeff Dye, and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron since her 2020 split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. And though Cavallari and Cutler had a messy split, they have since moved on to co-parent their three children together.

"I've realized, what's going to drive someone the craziest? Not giving them a reaction," The Hills alum said of her ex.

As for her current dating life, Cavallari said she shares who she's seeing with her and Cutler's three kids -- Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7.

"I tell them who I'm talking to or what's going on, and they have strong opinions about these guys," she said, noting that Camden is the most protective of mom.

As for Cavallari's requirements, she said, "I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, they're great, but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, no! And that's the biggest part of my life. I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone."

And Cavallari might be reuniting with a man from her past sometime soon. She shared that she plans to have her ex, Brody Jenner, come on the podcast. Jenner recently welcomed his first child with fiancée Tia Blanco.

Cavallari recently wrapped up her Laguna Beach re-watch podcast, Back to the Beach, with Colletti, but her new endeavor will have a different focus than her reality TV past.

"It's a lifestyle podcast, but I do want it to have a heavy emphasis on relationships," Cavallari explained. "We want the men to come in and tell us what they're really thinking and feeling."

Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari debuts Tuesday, Sept. 12.

