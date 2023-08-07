Kristin Cavallari is going beyond the beach in her brand new podcast!

Dear Media'sLet’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari premieres Sept. 12, and will feature the reality star, lifestyle entrepreneur and mom of three getting real about all different kinds of relationships -- from personal, romantic and family bonds, to relationships with food, wellness, spirituality, career and more.

"Every Tuesday, the Uncommon James founder will welcome a special guest, ranging from celebrities to experts, for candid, thought-provoking conversations to gain insight and develop new tools for building healthy relationships in every area of life," Dear Media shared while announcing the new pod. "And while Cavallari loves to learn, she also loves to have fun, so audiences can certainly expect lots of laughs – along with the bold honesty that made Cavallari a cultural icon – every step of the way."

Early guests on the new podcast will include NFL star and fellow podcasting pro Travis Kelce, Vanderpump Rules'Stassi Schroeder, radio host Tanya Rad, comedian Nikki Glaser, psychologist Dr. Sherrie Campbell, and many more.

Cavallari's new podcast follows on the heels of her successful Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast in which she and ex-boyfriend/co-star Stephen Colletti relived their early years of reality fame by rewatching Laguna Beach and interviewing their friends and former castmates.

In one groundbreaking episode -- a moment years in the making for every millennial MTV watcher -- Lauren Conrad even joined the duo to share apologies with Cavallari and open up about the reality of the feud between the two over their respective relationships with Colletti.

"I mean, I don't think we were, like, best friends. But we were like, 'It's fine,'" Conrad recalled, sharing her opinion that the feud was juiced up by Laguna Beach producers to add drama to the show.

"We never had an issue with each other," Cavallari said.

"I mean, we had an issue with each other, but it had been squashed," Conrad clarified.

Despite there not being any real drama between them while Laguna Beach was filming, Conrad admitted that the love triangle portrayed on the series "made for an interesting show."

Dear Media's Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari premieres Sept. 12.

