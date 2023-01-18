Kristin Cavallari Reveals the Football Star She Dated in High School, Says She Doesn't Want to Date Athletes
Kristin Cavallari is ready to cut down her dating pool. The 36-year-old mother of three spoke with her ex, Stephen Colletti, on Dear Media's Back to the Beach podcast about her history with dating famous quarterbacks.
As the exes started recapping season 2 of Laguna Beach, they discussed the fact that the mysterious "Matt" Kristin is referencing as her boyfriend was former University of Southern California quarterback Matt Leinart.
"I'm actually still good friends with Matt. Matt is the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin said of her ex. "He's such a great guy. I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC. He was on top of the world that year. I was so excited about it, clearly, like no chill whatsoever. It was a big deal for me."
Stephen noted that Kristin has dated multiple quarterbacks in her day, clearly referencing the reality star's ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
Kristin further talked about dating athletes, noting that work schedules are important to her these days.
"For me now in my life where I'm at, it's more about schedules. So baseball, they're gone all the time. Basketball, they're gone all the time," she explained. "Football's reasonable. Hockey, they're gone a lot, but it's doable."
However, the now-single reality star seems to have a new rule when it comes to dating.
"To be honest -- I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting -- but I don't think I want to date another athlete," she admitted. "I've done that. I want to leave that in the past."
Kristin and Jay announced their split in 2020 after 10 years and three kids together. For more from Cavallari, check out the links below.
