With the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 on the horizon, fans are still eagerly waiting to find out who will be rounding out the cast -- and it sounds like Phaedra Parks could still be contemplating a return.

Parks walked the carpet at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center on Thursday, where she spoke with ET's Brice Sander about her future on TV, and what it was like being a part of season 10 of Married to Medicine.

"You know what, they are very different from The Housewives, 'cause they're professional women but they have really strong relationships and true friendships," Parks said of her fellow Married to Medicine co-stars. "So it was a good time."

"We actually started taping two days ago," she added, confirming her return for another season of the Bravo reality series. "We're back for more."

So does that mean her RHOA fate is sealed, and fans should speculate on a season 16 return?

"I don't know if that puts all the rumors to rest," Parks teased, coyly. "Because I'm a multi-faceted type of girl."

Thus far, the only Housewives confirmed to be returning are Kenya Moore, as well as Porsha Williams -- who previously left the series after season 13.

With Williams' return, Parks seemed to be more inclined to consider a return herself, after her departure after season 9 in 2017.

"I love Porsha and, you know, we've been talking, and hopefully we can work something out," Parks said. "Porsha's my girl, so I'm really excited for her."

Despite being gone for several seasons, Parks said she feels "the door has always been somewhat open" for her to return.

"But I want to do what's best for me and my family, so it's got to be the right opportunity," she said. "And it's got to be with the right castmates."

Bravo announced Porsha's comeback to RHOA -- and her comprehensive scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment -- back in February.

According to the agreement, Porsha will exclusively collaborate with NBCUniversal Entertainment for scripted projects spanning the company’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," Porsha said on social media at the time. "I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

Meanwhile, Moore took to Instagram earlier this month to post a video announcing her return for season 16, saying, "I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I'm not Going anywhere!"

The former Miss USA winner told ET in February, "If I get an offer -- if I have an offer -- you'll know it when Bravo announces it."

Moore made the choice once before to walk away from the Bravo series, sitting out season 11 as she focused on her then-new marriage to now-ex-husband Marc Daly and her pregnancy with now-5-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

"Everything has its season," she told ET. "You can't have one, single job forever, for the rest of your life, at least most people don't. You have to follow your heart, and in this time where I just feel liberated, you know? I finally have been granted a divorce, I finally got the most beautiful child I ever wanted -- everything that's on my vision board comes true, for the most part -- and I feel like when it's time for me to move on, I'll just know, and it'll be a happy moment. It won't be sad. It will mean that I am taking a step in a different direction, and I would hope that everyone would support me in that."

RELATED CONTENT: