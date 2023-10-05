The 'Married to Medicine' Season 10 Trailer Is Here!

Married to Medicine is back! On Thursday, Bravo unveiled the season 10 trailer for its hit reality series, and it's safe to say that there will be drama aplenty when the season premieres next month.

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb.

Season 10 also marks the arrival of new cast member Phaedra Parks, Esq. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum who's ready to make her medicinal mark with a holistic wellness center.

Meanwhile, Lateasha Lunceford, the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, joins the cast. She has wedding bells on the horizon and babies on the brain, but worries that a 20-year age gap will get in the way of her dreams.

Then there's the new addition of friend Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist and pal of Dr. Heavenly who is ready to make a career pivot to full-time motherhood.

Bravo's description of season 10 promises "realness" as the ladies start trying to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and by putting old rivalries to rest.

As for what they'll all be up to, Dr. Jackie is busy balancing her businesses, dealing with a special celebrity patient, and making time for family and friends as the peacemaker in the group. Elsewhere, empty-nesters Dr. Simone and Cecil have put their dreams of being authors on hold and are looking at the potential of having both of their sons move back. As for Dr. Heavenly, she is working on her unfiltered demeanor and struggling with Alaura leaving Atlanta for college.

Toya is working on her marriage with Dr. Eugene and focusing on expanding her wine club business, Dr. Alicia is pivoting her career from dentistry to a full-time mompreneur, Lateasha is ready to walk down the aisle with Gregory, despite the judgment and criticism from some in the friend group, and Miss Quad is still working on nurturing her friendships with the ladies as they await accountability from her.

Phaedra may help on that journey, as she'll use her Reiki expertise within the group to mend the broken relationships between Quad and the ladies.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine will premiere Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will resume its regular time slot at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT the following week. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

