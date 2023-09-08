The 'Married to Medicine' Season 10 Cast and Premiere Date Are Here!

Bravo's beloved reality series, Married to Medicine, is back for its highly anticipated 10th season, which promises to be nothing short of unforgettable with a mix of returning favorites and the addition of some intriguing new faces.

Returning to the show are some of the fan-favorite cast members, including the resilient Dr. Jackie Walters, the fierce Dr. Simone Whitmore, the outspoken Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and the vivacious Toya Bush-Harris. Additionally, the sassy Quad Webb is back to stir the pot and keep viewers entertained with her signature charm.

One of the most exciting announcements for season 10 is the addition of Phaedra Parks, Esq., a true "southern belle" who's known for her wit, charm, and undeniable presence. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is poised to leave her indelible mark on the medical community, and fans can't wait to see what she brings to the table.

Joining the cast as a new member is Lateasha Lunceford, who is the fiancée and soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Her entrance into the group is sure to bring fresh perspectives and dynamics to the show.

Adding to the excitement is the introduction of a new friend of the cast, Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist who has a close connection with Kimes. Dr. Egolum's presence is expected to spice things up as she navigates the world of medicine and friendships in this tight-knit group.

In April, ET learned that Webb was returning to Married to Medicine after much speculation she would not be back.

The actress and entrepreneur's return was in question, following the end of season 9. Webb has been part of the cast since the show's premiere in 2013. However, during season 8, she took on more of a recurring role.

On Tuesday, Webb spoke out and shared a message to fans in the wake of her great-niece's tragic death in July.

Webb took to Instagram to post a statement addressing the painful loss of both her 3-year-old great-niece, Aryanna, and her aunt, Bev, in the same week.

"Dear Family, Friends and Supporters, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your love, prayers, condolences, emails, flowers, text messages, phone calls and support as we grapple with the losses of my beloved Ari and my aunt Bev," Webb wrote. "Your comforting words and gestures have been invaluable to us, providing strength and solace during these trying times."

"Thank you also for honoring our request for privacy as we navigate our grief," Webb continued. "This respect has allowed us the emotional space to be with family and come to terms with our losses."

"Your understanding means the world to us," she continued, "and has been a significant part of our healing process... your unwavering support has been a bright spot during this dark period, providing a sense of unity and love that has been heartwarming."

Webb concluded her post with further appreciation, writing, "Thank you for enriching our lives during this challenging time, in ways that words can't fully capture."

Married to Medicine returns to Bravo on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

