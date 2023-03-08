Married to Medicine is losing two of its stars ahead of season 10.

ET has learned Anila Sajja and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe are exiting the Bravo reality series as it heads back into production for the upcoming season. Sajja was a main cast member for the eighth and ninth seasons, while Metcalfe was a regular from seasons five through nine. Both were heavily featured in the last two seasons of the series.

With Sajja and Metcalfe's departures, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is likely joining the franchise in a full-time capacity, another source tells ET.

After news broke of her early exit, Sajja issued a statement to ET, explaining that "there are three sides to a story: somewhere between their story and mine, is the TRUTH."

"The truth is -- only half of the rumors are true. I won’t be on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine but I won’t be gone for long…," the 43-year-old reality star promised. "I have been working on some projects that will give me the FULL opportunity to continue to share my life journey, family, and my Indian culture. My 'story' continues whether it is filmed or not."

"Thank you to my loyal fans for the support, I have A LOT to share with you all VERY soon… stay tuned," Sajja said, adding that Married to Medicine "was an amazing opportunity and I am excited to build off of the platform I have been given." "Thank you again to @bravotv and @tvbypop. Can’t wait to share what I’m working on next … The best is yet to come."

Bravo had no comment on the casting shakeup. ET has also reached out to Metcalfe and Parks for comment.

Married to Medicine follows the lives of a group of women in the Atlanta medical community, many of whom are doctors or medical professionals, while the others are doctors' wives. The season 9 cast included Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Jackie Walters.

