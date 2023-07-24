Married to Medicine star Quad Webb is mourning the tragic death of her 3-year-old great-niece, Aryanna "Ari" Rice, who drowned in her pool on July 7.

According to the police report, obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, officers arrived at the reality star's home in Marietta, Georgia, after two men who were in the backyard of the house noticed what they thought was a doll floating in the pool. Upon realizing it was Aryanna, the men immediately called 911.

The 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. It is unclear if Webb was at her house during the time of the fatal drowning.

Webb's rep released a statement to TMZ on Monday, saying, "Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued."

"In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media. We kindly request much-needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

In April, Webb took to Instagram to celebrate Aryanna turning 3 years old. The reality star shared a carousel of photos and videos of her young great-niece, including professional portraits from when she was a baby.

"Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today! I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop," Webb captioned the post.

In 2020, Webb cleared up rumors that she adopted Aryanna. At the time, she told The Daily Dish in a statement, "I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter.”

Webb explained, "My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother."

Webb announced her return to Married to Medicine for season 10.

The actress and entrepreneur's return was in question following the end of season 9. Webb has been part of the cast since the show's premiere in 2013. However, during season 8, she took on more of a recurring role.

Webb was previously married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, before filing for divorce in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb to Return for Season 10

'Married to Medicine' Shakeup: Anila Sajja and Contessa Metcalfe Exit

'Married to Medicine's Quad Webb Reacts to Heavenly Kimes' 'Intervention' and Aftermath (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors, Toya Drama

'Married to Medicine's Toya Reacts to Anila Robbery Set-Up Speculation