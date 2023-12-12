The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is "finally" a divorceé after several years of legal drama with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

"After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce," Kenya confirms to ET in a statement. "I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most."

She adds, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn."

Despite the drama she's been embroiled in since filing for divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage to the New York-based restaurateur, Kenya says that she's still optimistic about love.

"As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I'll have my happily ever after ending after all," she concludes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Kenya and Marc married in an intimate ceremony in St. Lucia in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018, and split less than a year later, in September 2019.

During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the reality TV star said Marc was "fighting for his marriage."

"I have not filed for divorce," she told Andy Cohen. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of gotten past that."

"Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments," she added. "He's asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."

In an interview with ET the week prior, Kenya got candid about where things stood between her and Marc.

"We're still separated, and I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad," she shared. "Looking at Brooklyn, looking and gazing into her father's eyes and seeing the love and knowing what an amazing family we had -- and could we still have it."

Getty Images

The Kenya Moore Hair Care founder officially filed for divorce in May 2021, requesting sole physical and legal custody of the pair's daughter.

Since the filing, Kenya and Marc continually butted heads on the divorce proceedings. In May, the media personality confessed to ET that she was ready for their seemingly never-ending saga of drama to end.

"I'm hoping that there's a light [at the end of the tunnel]," she said. "I feel that there is, we're in a much better place. We have a mediation coming up, and I think that we just both have to come together for the sake of our daughter. So we can just move on to co-parenting and not any drama with us."

"I just want to focus on my daughter," Kenya replied when asked if she views Marc differently as a co-parent due to how he's conducted himself amid their divorce.

"She deserves the very best, the very best father that she can have," she added. "I think once we put the divorce drama to bed, I think that he can focus on being a dad, and that's what I'm looking forward to."

She's also looking forward to her next chapter. After taking some time to focus on herself and build her brand -- Kenya Moore Hair Care expands into more retail stores this year, as Kenya sets her sights on opening her first brick-and-mortar salon, too -- she's also now back out dating.

"Getting back out there was fun, because it's like a little awkward, you know?" she shared with ET. "I still don't know what I'm doing -- and I'm not afraid to admit to it -- but I think what was fun was discovering this new me, and how will I operate with someone else. Like, what do I do? What do I wear? How do I wear my hair? What do I say? You know, do I text? Do I call? Do I wait? You just, it's just so many questions, and I still don't have all the answers, but I'm just happy to be in this place that I'm open."

"I'm open for whatever it is to come: good, bad, ugly, I'm still here," she continued, "and I'm still still me and, hopefully, I'm still fabulous."

