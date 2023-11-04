The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are sharing their thoughts on the possibility of a reboot for their popular reality show and discuss the recent controversy surrounding The Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer’s removal from BravoCon.

Speaking with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Friday, Burruss shared her thoughts on the possibility of a total reboot for RHOA, saying, "Oh, you mean like a total reboot? No, I don't. I feel like it's hard enough for them to find one new person a year or two new people a year, to find a whole entire cast. That's my personal opinion, but you know, hey, they could try."

Moore added her perspective, declaring, "I would like to just say for the record, we are irreplaceable, okay, period." Burruss chimed in, highlighting the enduring appeal of her and Moore, saying, "The cool thing about us is that no matter what, you're always going to see us. We keep it going, and we keep it poppin'. We always have something going on. So, I just respect the franchise in itself. I've seen people come and go, or whatever, so I don't have anything to really say about whether they choose to do it, but you asked me if I think it can be done as a total rebuild, and my answer is no."

In August, a source told ET, "A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward."

The source added, "They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change."

A second source, however, told ET no decisions have been made and likely won’t be made until after the reunion airs.

Moore then shared her views on Singer's removal from BravoCon, saying, "She was canceled, honey, and I put the stamp on the page," with a laugh.

Moore added, "Well, you know, I had heard some things, and I have friends that work with her. I had known some of those issues existed, but I'd never had proof. So I'm actually glad to see her go, honestly. In this environment, there's no place for racism."

Moore and Singer had previously appeared together on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and had a well-documented feud during filming.

Singer missing BravoCon comes in the wake of a recent controversy that erupted following a Vanity Fair exposé about the Bravo network, which airs the Real Housewives series. The article alleged that Singer had used a racial slur during the production of season 13, specifically directed toward a Black crew member.

​​The report suggested that this incident led to a complaint filed against the show's production and its parent companies, Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal.

Despite the allegation, Singer vehemently denied using the racial slur. An internal investigation conducted at the time yielded "inconclusive" results.

Furthermore, Singer was removed from BravoCon taking place this weekend in Las Vegas after she attempted to downplay her use of the racial slur in a text message to a Page Six reporter, which further exacerbated the situation.

