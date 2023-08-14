The Real Housewives of Atlantastar Kenya Moore is opening up about her divorce drama with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, and where they stand today.

ET has an exclusive first look at an upcoming appearance of Kenya on Carlos King's Reality with The King podcast, where the former Miss USA shares what’s still holding up her divorce and claims Marc is "trying to undo" her rights as a mother to their 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

"I do want to expand my family and I do want to marry again, even though I’m not divorced yet," she explained.

"Is he trying to take your money?" asked King.

"He wants me to pay his bills and some payment no one understands what the payment is for, but that’s not holding up the divorce because I would pay him whatever to go away. He is trying to undo my rights to Brooklyn when it comes to TV appearances because he is now doing a reality TV show," Kenya says.

The 52-year-old reality star says her ex won’t discuss the details of his new show with her, but says they have been filming in multiple locations and she believes it’s an actual series.

During an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta that aired in May, Kenya flipped out on her co-star, Marlo Hampton, after she kept banging on her door while her daughter, Brooklyn, was inside the room.

"Who the f**k is banging on my goddamn door?" Kenya yelled after coming to the door half dressed. "What the f**k is wrong with you? My child is sleeping! Get the f**k out of…stop! Psycho f**king a**holes."

Kenya tells the podcast host that Marc is using that dramatic interaction against her because he wants their daughter to be on the TV show he’s working on.

"Well, he was allegedly upset because this is a man who hasn’t seen his daughter for a total of two days in two years. So what he’s trying to do is trump up charges so he can have me sign off on her appearing in his show and that is what has held up the divorce because if it was other things I’d sign off," Kenya explains.

"'You want this money? Here, I'll make more,'" she adds. "He was trying to take my rights to Brooklyn when it comes to TV appearances because he wants her to be on the show."

Kenya doesn’t blame RHOA for her marriage issues, but she does blame her ex. "Marc ruined our marriage. Marc ruined our marriage. I’m a good wife and I will be a great one to the next man," says Kenya.

ET has reached out to Marc for comment.

Kenya has been caught in never-ending drama since filing for divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage to the New York-based restauranteur. The two still have not come to terms, and tabloids recently claimed Marc wants to take Kenya's Atlanta-area home as part of his settlement.

"The Moore Manor issue is not true, I can tell tell you that," the reality star confessed to ET in May. "I don't know where that came from. I'm hoping that we leave the relationship with what we came in with it."

"I'm hoping that there's a light [at the end of the tunnel]," she said. "I feel that there is, we're in a much better place. We have a mediation coming up, and I think that we just both have to come together for the sake of our daughter. So we can just move on to co-parenting and not any drama with us."

"I just want to focus on my daughter," Kenya replied when asked if she views Marc differently as a co-parent due to how he's conducted himself amid their divorce.

"She deserves the very best, the very best father that she can have," she added. "I think once we put the divorce drama to bed, I think that he can focus on being a dad, and that's what I'm looking forward to."

She's also looking forward to her next chapter. After taking some time to focus on herself and build her brand -- Kenya Moore Hair Care expands into more retail stores this year, as Kenya sets her sights on opening her first brick-and-mortar salon, too -- she's also now back out dating.

"Getting back out there was fun, because it's like a little awkward, you know?" she shared with ET. "I still don't know what I'm doing -- and I'm not afraid to admit to it -- but I think what was fun was discovering this new me, and how will I operate with someone else. Like, what do I do? What do I wear? How do I wear my hair? What do I say? You know, do I text? Do I call? Do I wait? You just, it's just so many questions, and I still don't have all the answers, but I'm just happy to be in this place that I'm open."

"I'm open for whatever it is to come: good, bad, ugly, I'm still here," she continued, "and I'm still still me and, hopefully, I'm still fabulous."

Viewers will see sparks fly between the former Miss USA and entrepreneur Roi Shlomo during this season of RHOA, though she still refers to him as a "great friend."

"Roi has been someone that I've known for a while, over a year, as friends and I just think we have a lot in common," she spilled to ET. "We have friends in common, likes in common and, if nothing else, a great friendship."

Part one of Kenya’s interview drops Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. ET on Carlos King’s YouTube channel and across all major podcasting platforms. Part two will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. ET.

