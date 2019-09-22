Kerry Washington is bringing her tense and emotional Broadway play, American Son, to Netflix.

The trailer for the upcoming film, directed by Kenny Leon and written by the playwright, Christopher Demos-Brown, premiered during Sunday's Emmy Awards, and gave viewers a first look at the story of two parents (Washington and Steven Pasquale) who find themselves at a Miami police station in the middle of the night, seeking answers about their missing son.

"I have kids too," Officer Larkin (Jeremy Jordan) attempts to assure Washington's character, Kendra, in the clip.

"Any of them black?" she fires back.

Washington, Pasquale, Jordan and Eugene Lee all reprise their roles from the Broadway play in the film, which "presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son," according to Netflix's press release.

The adaptation deals with similar themes of race and police relations as another Netflix original, Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, which was nominated for 11 Emmys this year for its telling of the story of the five young men who were prosecuted in the Central Park jogger case in 1989.

As Kendra tells her husband in the American Son trailer, "The world still looks at him like it looks at me."

See more about the film adaptation of the Broadway play in the video below. American Son premieres on Netflix on Nov. 1.

